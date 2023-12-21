Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.26 %. The stock closed at 143.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 155 and closed at 154.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 157 and a low of 142.45. The market capitalization of IEX stands at 12,795.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares on the last trading day was 2,088,402.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:28 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price NSE Live :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹147.15, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹143.9

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 147.15, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indian Energy Exchange stock is 140.8, while the high price is 147.5.

21 Dec 2023, 10:08 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange December futures opened at 141.1 as against previous close of 144.0

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 146.25. The bid price is 146.4, and the offer price is 146.5. The offer quantity is 3750, and the bid quantity is also 3750. The open interest for IEX is 52361250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹146.25, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹143.9

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is 146.25. There has been a 1.63% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.35.

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.98%
3 Months2.54%
6 Months12.15%
YTD2.82%
1 Year0.03%
21 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹143.9

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 142.25, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% and the value has decreased by 1.65 rupees.

21 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹154.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,088,402. The closing price for the day was 154.2 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.