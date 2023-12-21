Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹155 and closed at ₹154.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹157 and a low of ₹142.45. The market capitalization of IEX stands at ₹12,795.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares on the last trading day was 2,088,402.
The current day's low price of Indian Energy Exchange stock is ₹140.8, while the high price is ₹147.5.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 146.25. The bid price is 146.4, and the offer price is 146.5. The offer quantity is 3750, and the bid quantity is also 3750. The open interest for IEX is 52361250.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.98%
|3 Months
|2.54%
|6 Months
|12.15%
|YTD
|2.82%
|1 Year
|0.03%
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,088,402. The closing price for the day was ₹154.2 per share.
