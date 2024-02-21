Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange opened and closed at ₹145.65. The high for the day was ₹147.55 while the low was ₹145.2. The market capitalization stood at 13013.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 272,809 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
