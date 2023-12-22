Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Sees Strong Trading Performance

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Energy Exchange saw an open price of ₹142.25 and a close price of ₹143.90. The stock reached a high of ₹147.85 and a low of ₹140.80 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹13,125.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,503,872 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹147.6. There has been a 2.57 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,503,872. The closing price of the shares was ₹143.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!