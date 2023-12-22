Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Sees Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 143.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Energy Exchange saw an open price of 142.25 and a close price of 143.90. The stock reached a high of 147.85 and a low of 140.80 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 13,125.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75 and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,503,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹147.6, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹143.9

The current data for Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 147.6. There has been a 2.57 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7.

22 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹143.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,503,872. The closing price of the shares was 143.9.

