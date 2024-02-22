Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹147.1 and closed at ₹146.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹147.35 and the low was ₹142.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,893.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 313,242 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
