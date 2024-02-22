Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 146.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 147.1 and closed at 146.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 147.35 and the low was 142.55. The market capitalization stood at 12,893.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 313,242 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹145, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹146.35

The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at 145, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹146.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Energy Exchange had a trading volume of 313,242 shares with a closing price of 146.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

