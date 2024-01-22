Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹142.35 and closed at ₹139.95. The high for the day was ₹143.9, while the low was ₹140.45. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹12,653.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. On the BSE, there were 600,655 shares of IEX traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Energy Exchange stock had a low price of ₹140.45 and a high price of ₹143.9 on the current day.

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹139.95 The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the stock price is ₹142.3, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% or 2.35 points compared to the previous trading day.

Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC 489.75 11.3 2.36 510.0 307.9 14104.8 Computer Age Management Services 2765.45 -39.3 -1.4 2989.3 2002.1 13548.94 Indian Energy Exchange 142.3 2.35 1.68 173.3 116.05 12653.71 Anand Rathi Wealth 2701.75 -79.3 -2.85 2844.0 737.0 11263.12 UTI Asset Management Company 852.55 -11.45 -1.33 926.9 609.5 10826.0

Top active options for Indian Energy Exchange Top active call options for Indian Energy Exchange at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹165.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-50.0%) & ₹0.1 (-60.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Energy Exchange at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.6 (-15.56%) & ₹0.15 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Energy Exchange share price NSE Live :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹139.95 The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹142.3, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.68% and the actual change in price is 2.35. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indian Energy Exchange.

Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Energy Exchange stock had a low price of ₹140.45 and a high price of ₹143.90 on the current day.

Indian Energy Exchange January futures opened at 141.45 as against previous close of 141.45 Indian Energy Exchange is currently trading at a spot price of 142.25. The bid price is 142.7 and the offer price is 143.25. The offer quantity is 3750 and the bid quantity is 11250. The open interest is 50703750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE More Information

Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹139.95 The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently at ₹142.3, showing a percent change of 1.68. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.

Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -14.81% 3 Months -2.58% 6 Months 13.31% YTD -16.64% 1 Year 1.12%

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹139.95 The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently at ₹142.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.68, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement. This data implies that the stock of IEX has gained value and is performing well in the market.

Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹139.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 600,655. The closing price of the shares was ₹139.95.