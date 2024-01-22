 Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

9 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 139.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 142.35 and closed at 139.95. The high for the day was 143.9, while the low was 140.45. The market capitalization of IEX is 12,653.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, and the 52-week low is 116.05. On the BSE, there were 600,655 shares of IEX traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13:51 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Energy Exchange stock had a low price of 140.45 and a high price of 143.9 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:04:28 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹139.95

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the stock price is 142.3, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% or 2.35 points compared to the previous trading day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:47 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC489.7511.32.36510.0307.914104.8
Computer Age Management Services2765.45-39.3-1.42989.32002.113548.94
Indian Energy Exchange142.32.351.68173.3116.0512653.71
Anand Rathi Wealth2701.75-79.3-2.852844.0737.011263.12
UTI Asset Management Company852.55-11.45-1.33926.9609.510826.0
22 Jan 2024, 10:42:51 AM IST

Top active options for Indian Energy Exchange

Top active call options for Indian Energy Exchange at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 165.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.15 (-50.0%) & 0.1 (-60.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Energy Exchange at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 7.6 (-15.56%) & 0.15 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32:25 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price NSE Live :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹139.95

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 142.3, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.68% and the actual change in price is 2.35. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indian Energy Exchange.

22 Jan 2024, 10:27:28 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Energy Exchange stock had a low price of 140.45 and a high price of 143.90 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:08:56 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange January futures opened at 141.45 as against previous close of 141.45

Indian Energy Exchange is currently trading at a spot price of 142.25. The bid price is 142.7 and the offer price is 143.25. The offer quantity is 3750 and the bid quantity is 11250. The open interest is 50703750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:07 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:50 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹139.95

The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently at 142.3, showing a percent change of 1.68. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.

22 Jan 2024, 09:33:20 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.81%
3 Months-2.58%
6 Months13.31%
YTD-16.64%
1 Year1.12%
22 Jan 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹139.95

The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently at 142.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.68, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement. This data implies that the stock of IEX has gained value and is performing well in the market.

22 Jan 2024, 08:03:48 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹139.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 600,655. The closing price of the shares was 139.95.

