Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹142.35 and closed at ₹139.95. The high for the day was ₹143.9, while the low was ₹140.45. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹12,653.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. On the BSE, there were 600,655 shares of IEX traded.
The Indian Energy Exchange stock had a low price of ₹140.45 and a high price of ₹143.9 on the current day.
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the stock price is ₹142.3, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% or 2.35 points compared to the previous trading day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|489.75
|11.3
|2.36
|510.0
|307.9
|14104.8
|Computer Age Management Services
|2765.45
|-39.3
|-1.4
|2989.3
|2002.1
|13548.94
|Indian Energy Exchange
|142.3
|2.35
|1.68
|173.3
|116.05
|12653.71
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2701.75
|-79.3
|-2.85
|2844.0
|737.0
|11263.12
|UTI Asset Management Company
|852.55
|-11.45
|-1.33
|926.9
|609.5
|10826.0
Top active call options for Indian Energy Exchange at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹165.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-50.0%) & ₹0.1 (-60.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Energy Exchange at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.6 (-15.56%) & ₹0.15 (-0.0%) respectively.
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹142.3, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.35.
The Indian Energy Exchange stock had a low price of ₹140.45 and a high price of ₹143.90 on the current day.
Indian Energy Exchange is currently trading at a spot price of 142.25. The bid price is 142.7 and the offer price is 143.25. The offer quantity is 3750 and the bid quantity is 11250. The open interest is 50703750.
The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently at ₹142.3, showing a percent change of 1.68. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.81%
|3 Months
|-2.58%
|6 Months
|13.31%
|YTD
|-16.64%
|1 Year
|1.12%
The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently at ₹142.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.68, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement. This data implies that the stock of IEX has gained value and is performing well in the market.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 600,655. The closing price of the shares was ₹139.95.
