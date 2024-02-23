Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange had a stable performance on the last day with an open price of ₹144.05 and a close price of ₹144.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹145.65 and the low was ₹143.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,880.46 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹116.05 and ₹173.3. The BSE volume for the day was 130,923 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
