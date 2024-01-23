Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹142.35 and closed at ₹139.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹143.9, while the lowest was ₹140.45. The market capitalization of IEX is currently ₹12,653.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹173.3 and a low of ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 600,655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 600,655. The closing price for the day was ₹139.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!