Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹142.35 and closed at ₹139.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹143.9, while the lowest was ₹140.45. The market capitalization of IEX is currently ₹12,653.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹173.3 and a low of ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 600,655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.