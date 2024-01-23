Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 139.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 142.35 and closed at 139.95. The highest price reached during the day was 143.9, while the lowest was 140.45. The market capitalization of IEX is currently 12,653.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 173.3 and a low of 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 600,655 shares.

