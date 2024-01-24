Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹143.85 and closed at ₹142.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹144 and a low of ₹135.8. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹12,137.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2,033,108 shares traded.
24 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
