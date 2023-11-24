Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Trading

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) had an open price of ₹149.8 and a close price of ₹143.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹150.4, while the lowest price was ₹144.75. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹12,902.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75, and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares was 1,630,142.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.61%
|3 Months
|14.83%
|6 Months
|-6.69%
|YTD
|3.64%
|1 Year
|2.26%
The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the price is ₹145.1. There has been a 1.08 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.55.
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) had a trading volume of 1,630,142 shares on the last day. The closing price for the IEX stock was ₹143.55.
