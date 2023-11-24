Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 143.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) had an open price of 149.8 and a close price of 143.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 150.4, while the lowest price was 144.75. The market capitalization of IEX is 12,902.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75, and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares was 1,630,142.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.61%
3 Months14.83%
6 Months-6.69%
YTD3.64%
1 Year2.26%
24 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹145.1, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹143.55

The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the price is 145.1. There has been a 1.08 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.55.

24 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹143.55 on last trading day

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) had a trading volume of 1,630,142 shares on the last day. The closing price for the IEX stock was 143.55.

