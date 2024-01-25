Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹137.75 and closed at ₹136.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹139.25 and a low of ₹134.7. The market capitalization of IEX is currently at ₹12,173.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 1,643,546 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the price is ₹136.95. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data indicates a minor upward trend for IEX stock.
