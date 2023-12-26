Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 152.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 148.85 and closed at 147.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 154.45 and a low of 146.8. The market capitalization of IEX is 13,569.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75 and the 52-week low is 116.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a trading volume of 1,674,029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹157, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹152.6

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 157, with a net change of 4.4 and a percent change of 2.88. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.88% compared to the previous trading day. The net change of 4.4 suggests that the stock has gained 4.4 in value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.03%
3 Months8.31%
6 Months19.93%
YTD8.96%
1 Year10.22%
26 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹152.6, up 3.74% from yesterday's ₹147.1

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is 152.6. It has seen a percent change of 3.74, indicating a positive growth in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 5.5, suggesting a significant increase in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹147.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,674,029. The closing price of the shares was 147.1.

