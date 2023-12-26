Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹148.85 and closed at ₹147.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹154.45 and a low of ₹146.8. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹13,569.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a trading volume of 1,674,029 shares.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹157, with a net change of 4.4 and a percent change of 2.88. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.88% compared to the previous trading day. The net change of 4.4 suggests that the stock has gained ₹4.4 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.03%
|3 Months
|8.31%
|6 Months
|19.93%
|YTD
|8.96%
|1 Year
|10.22%
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is ₹152.6. It has seen a percent change of 3.74, indicating a positive growth in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 5.5, suggesting a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,674,029. The closing price of the shares was ₹147.1.
