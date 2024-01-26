Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 136.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange had an open price of 137.75 and a close price of 136.9 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 137.75, while the lowest price was 134.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at 12,066.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,521,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹135.7, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹136.9

The current data for Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the stock price is 135.7 with a percent change of -0.88. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.88% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, indicating a decrease of 1.2.

26 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹136.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,521,783. The closing price for the day was 136.9.

