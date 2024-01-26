Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges in Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange had an open price of ₹137.75 and a close price of ₹136.9 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹137.75, while the lowest price was ₹134.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹12,066.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,521,783 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.7 with a percent change of -0.88. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.88% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, indicating a decrease of ₹1.2.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,521,783. The closing price for the day was ₹136.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!