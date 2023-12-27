Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹152.55 and closed at ₹152.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹157.35 and a low of ₹151.4. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹13,898.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 2,198,868 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹156.3, with a percent change of 2.42 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.42% and has gained 3.7 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well in the market.
