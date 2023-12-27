Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 152.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 152.55 and closed at 152.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 157.35 and a low of 151.4. The market capitalization of IEX is 13,898.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75 and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 2,198,868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹156.3, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹152.6

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 156.3, with a percent change of 2.42 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.42% and has gained 3.7 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well in the market.

27 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹152.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,198,868. The closing price of the shares was 152.6.

