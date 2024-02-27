Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹146.85 and closed at ₹146.95. The high for the day was ₹148.1 and the low was ₹146.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹13071.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 291888 shares.

