Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹146.85 and closed at ₹146.95. The high for the day was ₹148.1 and the low was ₹146.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹13071.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 291888 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently trading at ₹148.75, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
