Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 147 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at 146.85 and closed at 146.95. The high for the day was 148.1 and the low was 146.1. The market capitalization stood at 13071.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 291888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹148.75, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹147

Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently trading at 148.75, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹146.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange had a trading volume of 291,888 shares with a closing price of 146.95 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!