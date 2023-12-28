Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange had an open price of ₹156.55 and a close price of ₹156.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹159.5 and a low of ₹153.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,751.9 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹163.75 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 683,593 shares.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹154.85. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.
The Indian Energy Exchange stock had a low price of ₹154.2 and a high price of ₹155.95 for the day.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 154.7, with a bid price of 154.7 and an offer price of 154.8. The offer quantity is 7500, while the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest stands at 16,436,250.
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹155, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 0.35 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|7.52%
|6 Months
|22.33%
|YTD
|10.54%
|1 Year
|11.73%
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that its price is ₹154.65. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.65.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, there were 683,593 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹156.3.
