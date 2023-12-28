Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 154.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange had an open price of 156.55 and a close price of 156.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 159.5 and a low of 153.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,751.9 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 163.75 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 683,593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price NSE Live :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹154.85, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹154.65

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 154.85. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

28 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Energy Exchange stock had a low price of 154.2 and a high price of 155.95 for the day.

28 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange December futures opened at 155.1 as against previous close of 154.85

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 154.7, with a bid price of 154.7 and an offer price of 154.8. The offer quantity is 7500, while the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest stands at 16,436,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹155, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹154.65

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 155, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 0.35 units.

28 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months7.52%
6 Months22.33%
YTD10.54%
1 Year11.73%
28 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹154.65, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹156.3

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that its price is 154.65. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.65.

28 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹156.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, there were 683,593 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 156.3.

