Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 147 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange opened at 148.75 and closed at 147 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 149.65, and the low was 144.8. The market cap stood at 12,907.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 361,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹147 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 361,924 shares with a closing price of 147.

