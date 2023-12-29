Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹155.75 and closed at ₹154.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹162.65 and a low of ₹154.2. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹14,361.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares was 2,076,305.

