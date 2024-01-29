Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 136.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 137.75 and closed at 136.9. The stock had a high of 137.75 and a low of 134.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IEX is 12,066.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3 and the 52-week low is 116.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,521,783 shares of IEX were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price NSE Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹136.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 1,521,783 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 136.9 per share.

