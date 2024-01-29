Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹137.75 and closed at ₹136.9. The stock had a high of ₹137.75 and a low of ₹134.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹12,066.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,521,783 shares of IEX were traded.
