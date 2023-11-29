Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars with Increased Trading Activity

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹143.45 and closed at ₹142.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹145.45 and a low of ₹141.55. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹12,844.89 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹163.75 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,197,412 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 144.65. The bid price is slightly higher at INR 144.75, while the offer price is INR 144.95. The bid quantity stands at 15,000 shares, and the offer quantity is 11,250 shares. The open interest for IEX is 28,676,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock is currently priced at ₹144.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock has shown some upward momentum in the recent period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.67%
|3 Months
|13.14%
|6 Months
|-6.02%
|YTD
|3.18%
|1 Year
|-2.43%
The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the price is ₹144.45. There has been a percent change of 1.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 2.35, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 1,197,412 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹142.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!