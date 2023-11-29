Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars with Increased Trading Activity

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 142.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 143.45 and closed at 142.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 145.45 and a low of 141.55. The market capitalization of IEX is 12,844.89 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 163.75 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,197,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange November futures opened at 145.75 as against previous close of 144.95

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 144.65. The bid price is slightly higher at INR 144.75, while the offer price is INR 144.95. The bid quantity stands at 15,000 shares, and the offer quantity is 11,250 shares. The open interest for IEX is 28,676,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹144.45, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹142.1

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock is currently priced at 144.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock has shown some upward momentum in the recent period.

29 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.67%
3 Months13.14%
6 Months-6.02%
YTD3.18%
1 Year-2.43%
29 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹144.45, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹142.1

The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the price is 144.45. There has been a percent change of 1.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 2.35, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹142.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 1,197,412 shares. The closing price for the day was 142.1.

