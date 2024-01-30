Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.5 %. The stock closed at 135.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was 138.85 and the close price was 135.7. The high for the day was 141.6 and the low was 137.35. The market capitalization was recorded at 12,489.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,328,135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange January futures opened at 141.75 as against previous close of 140.65

Indian Energy Exchange is currently trading at a spot price of 145.05. The bid price stands at 144.65 with a bid quantity of 3750, while the offer price is 144.75 with an offer quantity of 7500. The open interest for this stock is 59816250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹140.45, up 3.5% from yesterday's ₹135.7

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 140.45. It has seen a 3.5% increase, resulting in a net change of 4.75.

30 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months-0.11%
6 Months14.51%
YTD-16.4%
1 Year4.62%
30 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹140.45, up 3.5% from yesterday's ₹135.7

The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently 140.45. It has experienced a 3.5% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 4.75.

30 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹135.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,328,135 shares were traded. The closing price for IEX shares on that day was 135.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!