Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was ₹138.85 and the close price was ₹135.7. The high for the day was ₹141.6 and the low was ₹137.35. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹12,489.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,328,135 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange is currently trading at a spot price of 145.05. The bid price stands at 144.65 with a bid quantity of 3750, while the offer price is 144.75 with an offer quantity of 7500. The open interest for this stock is 59816250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹140.45. It has seen a 3.5% increase, resulting in a net change of 4.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|-0.11%
|6 Months
|14.51%
|YTD
|-16.4%
|1 Year
|4.62%
On the last day of trading in the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,328,135 shares were traded. The closing price for IEX shares on that day was ₹135.7.
