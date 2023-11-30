Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange shares plummet as trading turns bearish

The Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹145.8 and closed at ₹144.45, with a high of ₹146.2 and a low of ₹143. The market capitalization is ₹12,778.2 crore. The 52-week high is ₹163.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 759,722 shares.
The Indian Energy Exchange stock's low price for the day was ₹141.6, while the high price reached ₹144.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|10.86%
|6 Months
|-6.05%
|YTD
|2.68%
|1 Year
|-3.13%
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) BSE, a total of 759,722 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹144.45.
