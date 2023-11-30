Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange shares plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 143.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange

The Indian Energy Exchange opened at 145.8 and closed at 144.45, with a high of 146.2 and a low of 143. The market capitalization is 12,778.2 crore. The 52-week high is 163.75 and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 759,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Energy Exchange stock's low price for the day was 141.6, while the high price reached 144.05.

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.25, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹143.7

As of the current data, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock price is 142.25. There has been a 1.01% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.45.

30 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months10.86%
6 Months-6.05%
YTD2.68%
1 Year-3.13%
30 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹143.7, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹144.45

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the price is 143.7. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) BSE, a total of 759,722 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 144.45.

