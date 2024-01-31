Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened at a price of ₹141.95 and closed at ₹140.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹147.05, while the lowest price was ₹141.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,902.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,269,738 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.