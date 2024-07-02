Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹181.4 and closed at ₹180.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹189.9 and the low was ₹180.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹16859.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹187.4 and a low of ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 2898715 shares.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has remained stable, showing no change at 0.00% and is currently trading at ₹189.25. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have seen a significant increase of 48.97%, reaching ₹189.25. In contrast, Nifty experienced a rise of 24.94% to reach 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.64%
|3 Months
|25.68%
|6 Months
|12.7%
|YTD
|12.7%
|1 Year
|48.97%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.38
|Support 1
|183.73
|Resistance 2
|195.34
|Support 2
|178.04
|Resistance 3
|201.03
|Support 3
|175.08
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 15.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹189.9 & ₹180.95 yesterday to end at ₹180.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend