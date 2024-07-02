Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 4.82 %. The stock closed at 180.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 181.4 and closed at 180.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 189.9 and the low was 180.95. The market capitalization stands at 16859.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 187.4 and a low of 119. The BSE volume for the day was 2898715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has remained stable, showing no change at 0.00% and is currently trading at 189.25. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have seen a significant increase of 48.97%, reaching 189.25. In contrast, Nifty experienced a rise of 24.94% to reach 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.64%
3 Months25.68%
6 Months12.7%
YTD12.7%
1 Year48.97%
02 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.38Support 1183.73
Resistance 2195.34Support 2178.04
Resistance 3201.03Support 3175.08
02 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 15.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy3332
    Hold0001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3334
02 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23099 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹180.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 189.9 & 180.95 yesterday to end at 180.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

