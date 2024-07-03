Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 189.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 191.25 and closed at 189.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 191.3, while the low was 182.05. The market capitalization stood at 16,481.11 crore. The 52-week high was 189.9, and the low was 119. The BSE volume for the day was 846,013 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22989 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 846 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹189.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 191.3 & 182.05 yesterday to end at 189.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

