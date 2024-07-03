Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹191.25 and closed at ₹189.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹191.3, while the low was ₹182.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,481.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹189.9, and the low was ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 846,013 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 846 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.3 & ₹182.05 yesterday to end at ₹189.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend