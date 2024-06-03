Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading Session

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹154.45 and closed at ₹154.4. The high for the day was ₹155.7, while the low was ₹152.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹13634.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 612064 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange touched a high of 160.4 & a low of 154.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.65
|Support 1
|156.2
|Resistance 2
|163.75
|Support 2
|152.85
|Resistance 3
|167.1
|Support 3
|150.75
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates:
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Energy Exchange's stock price has increased by 2.29% to reach ₹156.55, in line with similar gains seen in its industry peers like Computer Age Management Services, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with Nifty rising by 2.78% and Sensex by 2.55%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Computer Age Management Services
|3582.0
|102.8
|2.95
|3635.0
|2105.05
|17603.07
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|551.1
|27.15
|5.18
|569.0
|346.5
|15877.19
|Indian Energy Exchange
|156.55
|3.5
|2.29
|173.3
|116.05
|13946.59
|UTI Asset Management Company
|926.0
|17.8
|1.96
|1005.15
|675.0
|11784.28
|JM Financial
|79.96
|1.41
|1.8
|114.95
|68.08
|7640.92
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.57%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹155.6, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹153.05
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Energy Exchange has surpassed the first resistance of ₹155.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹156.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹156.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 1.80% and is currently trading at ₹155.80. Conversely, over a one-year period, the price of Indian Energy Exchange shares has decreased by -0.20% to ₹155.80. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|3 Months
|5.79%
|6 Months
|7.32%
|YTD
|-8.84%
|1 Year
|-0.2%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.1
|Support 1
|151.95
|Resistance 2
|156.95
|Support 2
|150.65
|Resistance 3
|158.25
|Support 3
|148.8
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹127.5, 16.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12439 k
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹154.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155.7 & ₹152.55 yesterday to end at ₹154.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend