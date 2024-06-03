Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading Session

11 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 153.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 154.45 and closed at 154.4. The high for the day was 155.7, while the low was 152.55. The market capitalization stood at 13634.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 612064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:33:33 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange touched a high of 160.4 & a low of 154.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.65Support 1156.2
Resistance 2163.75Support 2152.85
Resistance 3167.1Support 3150.75
03 Jun 2024, 10:13:15 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:51:34 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Energy Exchange's stock price has increased by 2.29% to reach 156.55, in line with similar gains seen in its industry peers like Computer Age Management Services, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with Nifty rising by 2.78% and Sensex by 2.55%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Computer Age Management Services3582.0102.82.953635.02105.0517603.07
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC551.127.155.18569.0346.515877.19
Indian Energy Exchange156.553.52.29173.3116.0513946.59
UTI Asset Management Company926.017.81.961005.15675.011784.28
JM Financial79.961.411.8114.9568.087640.92
03 Jun 2024, 09:44:49 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.57%

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:31:44 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹155.6, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹153.05

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Energy Exchange has surpassed the first resistance of 155.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 156.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 156.95 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17:08 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 1.80% and is currently trading at 155.80. Conversely, over a one-year period, the price of Indian Energy Exchange shares has decreased by -0.20% to 155.80. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months7.32%
YTD-8.84%
1 Year-0.2%
03 Jun 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.1Support 1151.95
Resistance 2156.95Support 2150.65
Resistance 3158.25Support 3148.8
03 Jun 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 16.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
03 Jun 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12439 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:03:50 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹154.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 155.7 & 152.55 yesterday to end at 154.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

