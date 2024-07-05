Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 183.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 186.5 and closed at 185.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 186.55, while the low was 182.85. The market cap stood at 16,360.85 crore. The 52-week high was 191.3, and the 52-week low was 119. The BSE volume was 1,498,479 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:32:11 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹182.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹183.65

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange share price is at 182.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 181.99 and 185.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 181.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:18:28 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at 183.55. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have increased by 45.75% to 183.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months17.6%
6 Months10.66%
YTD9.31%
1 Year45.75%
05 Jul 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1185.79Support 1181.99
Resistance 2188.1Support 2180.5
Resistance 3189.59Support 3178.19
05 Jul 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 12.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy3332
    Hold0001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3334
05 Jul 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22359 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1498 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:01:15 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹185.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186.55 & 182.85 yesterday to end at 185.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

