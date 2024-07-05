LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 183.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.