Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹186.5 and closed at ₹185.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹186.55, while the low was ₹182.85. The market cap stood at ₹16,360.85 crore. The 52-week high was ₹191.3, and the 52-week low was ₹119. The BSE volume was 1,498,479 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange share price is at ₹182.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹181.99 and ₹185.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹181.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at ₹183.55. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have increased by 45.75% to ₹183.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|17.6%
|6 Months
|10.66%
|YTD
|9.31%
|1 Year
|45.75%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.79
|Support 1
|181.99
|Resistance 2
|188.1
|Support 2
|180.5
|Resistance 3
|189.59
|Support 3
|178.19
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 12.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1498 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.55 & ₹182.85 yesterday to end at ₹185.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend