Wed Jun 05 2024 10:36:07
  State Bank Of India share price
  2. 750.90 -3.13%
  Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.95 1.35%
  NTPC share price
  2. 321.20 -3.08%
  ITC share price
  2. 433.60 4.38%
  Tata Motors share price
  2. 909.40 0.58%
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 2.69 %. The stock closed at 144.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 147.5 and closed at 144.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 150.25 and the low was 146.05. The market capitalization is at 13,269.52 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3 and the 52-week low is 116.05. On the BSE, the volume for the day was 94,718 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:38:27 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange touched a high of 153.6 & a low of 148.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.97Support 1149.37
Resistance 2157.08Support 2145.88
Resistance 3160.57Support 3143.77
05 Jun 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:58:29 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Energy Exchange rose by 3.18% to reach 149.35, outperforming its peers. While Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial saw a decline in their share prices, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also had mixed performances, with Nifty rising by 0.41% and Sensex falling by -0.15%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Anand Rathi Wealth3821.75-19.15-0.54298.9848.335112.23
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC541.2519.13.66576.3359.4515593.41
Indian Energy Exchange149.354.63.18173.3116.0513305.16
UTI Asset Management Company926.35-7.9-0.851005.15678.011788.73
JM Financial73.6-1.29-1.72114.9569.07033.16
05 Jun 2024, 09:44:42 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 3.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

05 Jun 2024, 09:33:42 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 150.25 & 146.05 yesterday to end at 144.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

