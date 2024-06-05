Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹147.5 and closed at ₹144.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹150.25 and the low was ₹146.05. The market capitalization is at ₹13,269.52 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. On the BSE, the volume for the day was 94,718 shares traded.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange touched a high of 153.6 & a low of 148.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.97
|Support 1
|149.37
|Resistance 2
|157.08
|Support 2
|145.88
|Resistance 3
|160.57
|Support 3
|143.77
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Energy Exchange rose by 3.18% to reach ₹149.35, outperforming its peers. While Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial saw a decline in their share prices, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also had mixed performances, with Nifty rising by 0.41% and Sensex falling by -0.15%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3821.75
|-19.15
|-0.5
|4298.9
|848.3
|35112.23
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|541.25
|19.1
|3.66
|576.3
|359.45
|15593.41
|Indian Energy Exchange
|149.35
|4.6
|3.18
|173.3
|116.05
|13305.16
|UTI Asset Management Company
|926.35
|-7.9
|-0.85
|1005.15
|678.0
|11788.73
|JM Financial
|73.6
|-1.29
|-1.72
|114.95
|69.0
|7033.16
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 3.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹150.25 & ₹146.05 yesterday to end at ₹144.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.