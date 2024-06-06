Explore
Thu Jun 06 2024 09:56:31
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange surges in positive trading today

3 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.9 %. The stock closed at 157.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 147.5 and closed at 144.75. The high for the day was 158.7 and the low was 146.05. The market capitalization was 13,991.13 crore with a 52-week high of 173.3 and a 52-week low of 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 791,875 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:53:42 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 5.38% to reach 165.5, in line with the positive trend seen in its peer companies like Anand Rathi Wealth, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a growth of 0.63% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Anand Rathi Wealth3998.453.30.084298.9848.336735.66
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC573.7510.51.86576.3359.4516529.74
Indian Energy Exchange165.58.455.38173.3116.0514743.92
UTI Asset Management Company956.028.453.071005.15678.012166.06
JM Financial78.621.732.25114.9569.07512.87
06 Jun 2024, 09:42:56 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.28%; Futures open interest increased by 2.41%

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹164.75, up 4.9% from yesterday's ₹157.05

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Energy Exchange has surpassed the first resistance of 162.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 167.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 167.23 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15:43 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 2.80% and is currently trading at 161.45. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have seen a price gain of 6.62% to reach 161.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.66% to reach 22620.35 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.1%
3 Months5.91%
6 Months6.23%
YTD-6.58%
1 Year6.62%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.02Support 1148.37
Resistance 2167.23Support 2139.93
Resistance 3175.67Support 3134.72
06 Jun 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 18.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
06 Jun 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13312 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 791 k.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 158.7 & 146.05 yesterday to end at 144.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

