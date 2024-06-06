Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange surges in positive trading today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹147.5 and closed at ₹144.75. The high for the day was ₹158.7 and the low was ₹146.05. The market capitalization was ₹13,991.13 crore with a 52-week high of ₹173.3 and a 52-week low of ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 791,875 shares traded.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 5.38% to reach ₹165.5, in line with the positive trend seen in its peer companies like Anand Rathi Wealth, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a growth of 0.63% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3998.45
|3.3
|0.08
|4298.9
|848.3
|36735.66
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|573.75
|10.5
|1.86
|576.3
|359.45
|16529.74
|Indian Energy Exchange
|165.5
|8.45
|5.38
|173.3
|116.05
|14743.92
|UTI Asset Management Company
|956.0
|28.45
|3.07
|1005.15
|678.0
|12166.06
|JM Financial
|78.62
|1.73
|2.25
|114.95
|69.0
|7512.87
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Energy Exchange has surpassed the first resistance of ₹162.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹167.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹167.23 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 2.80% and is currently trading at ₹161.45. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have seen a price gain of 6.62% to reach ₹161.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.66% to reach 22620.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.1%
|3 Months
|5.91%
|6 Months
|6.23%
|YTD
|-6.58%
|1 Year
|6.62%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.02
|Support 1
|148.37
|Resistance 2
|167.23
|Support 2
|139.93
|Resistance 3
|175.67
|Support 3
|134.72
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹127.5, 18.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 791 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹158.7 & ₹146.05 yesterday to end at ₹144.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend