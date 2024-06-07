Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 3.5 %. The stock closed at 157.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading at the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was 162, the close price was 157.05, the high was 167.5, and the low was 160.25. The market capitalization was 14,481.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 173.3 and a 52-week low of 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,923,969 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.97Support 1160.07
Resistance 2170.68Support 2156.88
Resistance 3173.87Support 3153.17
07 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 21.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
07 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14921 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 152.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

07 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹157.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 167.5 & 160.25 yesterday to end at 157.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

