Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 183.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 183.45 and closed at 183.65. The stock reached a high of 186 and a low of 182. The market capitalization stood at 16414.3 crore with a 52-week high of 191.3 and a low of 119. The BSE volume for the day was 1,200,406 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹183.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186 & 182 yesterday to end at 183.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

