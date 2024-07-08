Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹183.45 and closed at ₹183.65. The stock reached a high of ₹186 and a low of ₹182. The market capitalization stood at 16414.3 crore with a 52-week high of ₹191.3 and a low of ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 1,200,406 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹183.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186 & ₹182 yesterday to end at ₹183.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend