Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 162.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 163.9 and closed at 162.55 on the last trading day. The stock price fluctuated between a high of 165 and a low of 161.7. With a market capitalization of 14565.74 crore, the 52-week high for IEX stands at 173.3 and the low at 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1397213 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.03Support 1161.63
Resistance 2166.77Support 2159.97
Resistance 3168.43Support 3158.23
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 22.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
10 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15300 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1397 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹162.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165 & 161.7 yesterday to end at 162.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.