Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹163.9 and closed at ₹162.55 on the last trading day. The stock price fluctuated between a high of ₹165 and a low of ₹161.7. With a market capitalization of ₹14565.74 crore, the 52-week high for IEX stands at ₹173.3 and the low at ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1397213 shares traded.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.03
|Support 1
|161.63
|Resistance 2
|166.77
|Support 2
|159.97
|Resistance 3
|168.43
|Support 3
|158.23
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹127.5, 22.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1397 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹165 & ₹161.7 yesterday to end at ₹162.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend