Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 163.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange had an open price of 164.95, a close price of 163.5, a high of 167.4, and a low of 163.3. The market capitalization was at 14,730.55 crore with a 52-week high of 173.3 and a 52-week low of 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,573,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.56Support 1163.26
Resistance 2169.68Support 2161.08
Resistance 3171.86Support 3158.96
11 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 22.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
11 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15890 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1573 k.

11 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹163.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 167.4 & 163.3 yesterday to end at 163.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

