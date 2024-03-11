Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 147.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) closed at ₹147.5 with an open price of ₹147.95. The high for the day was ₹150.25, and the low was ₹147.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,147.23 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 323,320 shares.
11 Mar 2024, 09:32:47 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
2.42%
3 Months
-12.09%
6 Months
7.14%
YTD
-11.99%
1 Year
-0.61%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02:14 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹147.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹147.5
The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹147.85, with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:01:59 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹147.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 323,320 shares, with a closing price of ₹147.5.
