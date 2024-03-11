Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) closed at ₹147.5 with an open price of ₹147.95. The high for the day was ₹150.25, and the low was ₹147.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,147.23 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 323,320 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.42%
|3 Months
|-12.09%
|6 Months
|7.14%
|YTD
|-11.99%
|1 Year
|-0.61%
The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹147.85, with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 323,320 shares, with a closing price of ₹147.5.
