Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 176 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange opened at 177.55 and closed at 176 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 178.8 and a low of 176. With a market capitalization of 15,799.6 crore, the 52-week high for the company was 191.3 and the low was 119. The BSE volume for the day was 260,556 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.71Support 1175.85
Resistance 2180.22Support 2174.5
Resistance 3181.57Support 3172.99
12 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 9.78% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy3332
    Hold0001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3334
12 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19321 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 260 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹176 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.8 & 176 yesterday to end at 177.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.