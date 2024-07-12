Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹177.55 and closed at ₹176 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹178.8 and a low of ₹176. With a market capitalization of ₹15,799.6 crore, the 52-week high for the company was ₹191.3 and the low was ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 260,556 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.71
|Support 1
|175.85
|Resistance 2
|180.22
|Support 2
|174.5
|Resistance 3
|181.57
|Support 3
|172.99
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 9.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 260 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.8 & ₹176 yesterday to end at ₹177.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.