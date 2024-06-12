Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹169.5 and closed at ₹168.75. The high for the day was ₹170 and the low was ₹168.45. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹15,055.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹173.3 and ₹119 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 164,411 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹127.5, 24.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -20.43% lower than yesterday
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The volume traded on the Indian Energy Exchange until 10 AM is 20.43% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹169.35, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume might signal a further decrease in prices.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange touched a high of 171.4 & a low of 168.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.25
|Support 1
|168.5
|Resistance 2
|172.7
|Support 2
|167.2
|Resistance 3
|174.0
|Support 3
|165.75
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live:
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Energy Exchange has risen by 1.13% to reach ₹170.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar companies like Computer Age Management Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.39% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Computer Age Management Services
|3499.8
|57.6
|1.67
|3636.0
|2133.0
|17199.11
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3918.0
|14.55
|0.37
|4298.9
|851.15
|35996.52
|Indian Energy Exchange
|170.65
|1.9
|1.13
|173.3
|119.0
|15202.71
|UTI Asset Management Company
|987.0
|3.0
|0.3
|1005.15
|678.0
|12560.56
|JM Financial
|78.88
|0.35
|0.45
|114.95
|69.0
|7537.72
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.79%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹168.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹170 & ₹168.45 yesterday to end at ₹168.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend