Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 168.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at 169.5 and closed at 168.75. The high for the day was 170 and the low was 168.45. The market capitalization was recorded at 15,055.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were 173.3 and 119 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 164,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 24.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
12 Jun 2024, 10:51 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -20.43% lower than yesterday

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The volume traded on the Indian Energy Exchange until 10 AM is 20.43% lower than yesterday, with the price at 169.35, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume might signal a further decrease in prices.

12 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange touched a high of 171.4 & a low of 168.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1171.25Support 1168.5
Resistance 2172.7Support 2167.2
Resistance 3174.0Support 3165.75
12 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Energy Exchange has risen by 1.13% to reach 170.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar companies like Computer Age Management Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.39% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Computer Age Management Services3499.857.61.673636.02133.017199.11
Anand Rathi Wealth3918.014.550.374298.9851.1535996.52
Indian Energy Exchange170.651.91.13173.3119.015202.71
UTI Asset Management Company987.03.00.31005.15678.012560.56
JM Financial78.880.350.45114.9569.07537.72
12 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.79%

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹168.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 170 & 168.45 yesterday to end at 168.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

