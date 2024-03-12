Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 147.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange's last day saw a slight decrease in the stock price, opening at ₹148 and closing at ₹147.85. The high for the day was ₹148.3 and the low was ₹142.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,764.86 crores. The 52-week high and low are recorded at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 807,226 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00:42 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Live
On the last day of trading at the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume on the BSE was 807,226 shares with a closing price of ₹147.85.
