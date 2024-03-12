Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 147.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange's last day saw a slight decrease in the stock price, opening at 148 and closing at 147.85. The high for the day was 148.3 and the low was 142.95. The market capitalization stands at 12,764.86 crores. The 52-week high and low are recorded at 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 807,226 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹147.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume on the BSE was 807,226 shares with a closing price of 147.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!