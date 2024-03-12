Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange's last day saw a slight decrease in the stock price, opening at ₹148 and closing at ₹147.85. The high for the day was ₹148.3 and the low was ₹142.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,764.86 crores. The 52-week high and low are recorded at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 807,226 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
