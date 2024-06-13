Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹169.5 and closed at ₹168.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹174.45 while the low was ₹168.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,461.07 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹173.3 and the low was at ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 2,659,407 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.45 & ₹168.25 yesterday to end at ₹168.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend