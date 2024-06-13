Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 2.84 %. The stock closed at 168.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 169.5 and closed at 168.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 174.45 while the low was 168.25. The market capitalization stood at 15,461.07 crore. The 52-week high was at 173.3 and the low was at 119. The BSE volume for the day was 2,659,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18246 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹168.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 174.45 & 168.25 yesterday to end at 168.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

