Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Negative Trading Trends Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹143.35 and closed at ₹143.55. The high for the day was ₹143.8, while the low was ₹140. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,533.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 320,071 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.17%
|3 Months
|-12.02%
|6 Months
|6.33%
|YTD
|-16.07%
|1 Year
|-1.54%
The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹140.95, with a percent change of -1.81% and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
