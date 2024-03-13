Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Negative Trading Trends Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 143.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at 143.35 and closed at 143.55. The high for the day was 143.8, while the low was 140. The market capitalization stood at 12,533.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 320,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.17%
3 Months-12.02%
6 Months6.33%
YTD-16.07%
1 Year-1.54%
13 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹140.95, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹143.55

The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at 140.95, with a percent change of -1.81% and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹143.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 320,071 shares with a closing price of 143.55.

