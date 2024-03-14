Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -5.64 %. The stock closed at 140.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange had an open and close price of ₹140.95. The high for the day was ₹141.45, while the low was ₹131.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,826.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 633,517 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹140.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 633,517 shares, with a closing price of ₹140.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!