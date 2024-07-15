Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹178 and closed at ₹177.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹180 and the low was ₹176.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹15,786.23 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹191.3 and ₹119 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 432,674 shares traded.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has dropped by -1.04% and is currently trading at ₹175.20. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have surged by 45.67% to reach ₹175.20. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.92%
|3 Months
|7.56%
|6 Months
|7.74%
|YTD
|5.43%
|1 Year
|45.67%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|179.23
|Support 1
|175.89
|Resistance 2
|181.29
|Support 2
|174.61
|Resistance 3
|182.57
|Support 3
|172.55
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 9.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16663 k
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹177.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹180 & ₹176.7 yesterday to end at ₹177.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.