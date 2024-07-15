Explore
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 177.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 178 and closed at 177.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 180 and the low was 176.7. The market capitalization stands at 15,786.23 crore. The 52-week high and low are 191.3 and 119 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 432,674 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:19:43 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has dropped by -1.04% and is currently trading at 175.20. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have surged by 45.67% to reach 175.20. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.92%
3 Months7.56%
6 Months7.74%
YTD5.43%
1 Year45.67%
15 Jul 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1179.23Support 1175.89
Resistance 2181.29Support 2174.61
Resistance 3182.57Support 3172.55
15 Jul 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 9.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy3332
    Hold0001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3334
15 Jul 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16663 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:03:22 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹177.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 180 & 176.7 yesterday to end at 177.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

