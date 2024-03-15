Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 133 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last trading day, with the open price at ₹132.75 and the close price at ₹133. The high for the day was ₹137.95, while the low was ₹129.15. The market capitalization stands at 12222.43 crores. The 52-week high and low are at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 478,083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:04:45 AM IST
