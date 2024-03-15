Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last trading day, with the open price at ₹132.75 and the close price at ₹133. The high for the day was ₹137.95, while the low was ₹129.15. The market capitalization stands at 12222.43 crores. The 52-week high and low are at ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 478,083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
