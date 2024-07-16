Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading at the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was ₹178.45, the close price was ₹177.05, the high was ₹179.2, and the low was ₹174.15. The market capitalization was ₹15,806.02 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹191.3 and a 52-week low of ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 259,178 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.2 & ₹174.15 yesterday to end at ₹177.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.