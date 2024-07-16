Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 177.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading at the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was 178.45, the close price was 177.05, the high was 179.2, and the low was 174.15. The market capitalization was 15,806.02 crore, with a 52-week high of 191.3 and a 52-week low of 119. The BSE volume for the day was 259,178 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15897 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹177.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179.2 & 174.15 yesterday to end at 177.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

