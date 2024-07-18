Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges in Negative Territory

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹179.45 and closed at ₹177.75. The stock reached a high of ₹182.3 and a low of ₹176.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,766.0 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹191.3 and the low was at ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 329,380 shares traded.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹174.75, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹177.3
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Energy Exchange has broken the first support of ₹175.44 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹173.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹173.53 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has dropped by -0.65% and is currently trading at ₹176.15. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have gained 42.38% to reach ₹176.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to reach 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.29%
|3 Months
|8.14%
|6 Months
|8.07%
|YTD
|5.56%
|1 Year
|42.38%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.81
|Support 1
|175.44
|Resistance 2
|184.27
|Support 2
|173.53
|Resistance 3
|186.18
|Support 3
|170.07
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 9.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14548 k
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 329 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹177.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.3 & ₹176.9 yesterday to end at ₹177.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.