Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges in Negative Territory
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges in Negative Territory

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 177.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at 179.45 and closed at 177.75. The stock reached a high of 182.3 and a low of 176.9. The market capitalization stood at 15,766.0 crore. The 52-week high was at 191.3 and the low was at 119. The BSE volume for the day was 329,380 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:32:54 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹174.75, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹177.3

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Energy Exchange has broken the first support of 175.44 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 173.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of 173.53 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:16:30 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has dropped by -0.65% and is currently trading at 176.15. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have gained 42.38% to reach 176.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to reach 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.29%
3 Months8.14%
6 Months8.07%
YTD5.56%
1 Year42.38%
18 Jul 2024, 08:50:26 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.81Support 1175.44
Resistance 2184.27Support 2173.53
Resistance 3186.18Support 3170.07
18 Jul 2024, 08:35:01 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 9.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy3332
    Hold0001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3334
18 Jul 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14548 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 329 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01:39 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹177.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182.3 & 176.9 yesterday to end at 177.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

